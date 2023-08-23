Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber

  1. Home
Published August 23rd, 2023
The singer and the Peaches hitmaker dated on and off for eight years (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez allegedly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. 

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share a voiceover from a scene from Sex And The City when Samantha answers a phone call from her married lover. The video was shared to promote an upcoming release of a new track.

In the Instagram reel a voice is saying: "It's over, I told my wife." and Gomez mimed the response: "Who is this?"

Fans accused the singer of throwing shade at her married ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who tied the knot with Hailey Bieber. 

One user commented on the video: "She’s hinting Justine and the wife’s divorce rumors," another wrote: "'Did Justin call you recently?"

“I know Justin’s punching the wall and Hailey is reading the comments on this post! HI HAILEY,” another said.

Gomez captioned her video: "Single Soon this Friday!" The singer donned a strapless orange top and oversized gold earrings. 

The singer and the Peaches hitmaker dated on and off for eight years before calling it off. Bieber then proposed to model Hailey Baldwin two months after he ended his relationship with Gomez. 

 

