Selena Gomez wishes friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa a happy birthday

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez just shut down feud rumors with a new Instagram post with Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram account to wish "special human" Francia Raisa a happy birthday after recent feud rumors stated that the duo are not talking to each other after Raisa donated her kidney to the singer.

In the post, Gomez penned: "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you."

Francia Raisa also wished herself a happy birthday in a bikini post where she appeared with a drink in her hand, and another as she did a duck-face pose while rocking an orange bikini, she wrote: "If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday."

Raisa and Gomez have been close friends for almost 15 years, and in 2017, the American actress donated her Kidney to the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker after her battle with lupus.

In 2022, Francia and Selena fueled feud rumors after the singer did not mention Raisa as a friend in the industry and shared: "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (referring to Taylor Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

After Gomez's statement, a quote of it was taken to Instagram and Raisa commented: "Interesting."

"Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know," Gomez added.

Other rumors claim that the duo fought after Gomez started drinking and did not take care of her health or kidney after the donation.

But after the Only Murders in the Building star posted the series of pictures with Francia, she appeared to have put an end to all the rumored drama and feud.