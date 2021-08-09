Sen Çal Kapimi Series Finale Date Announced.. Will Hande Erçel Cast in Sadakatsiz?

Sen Çal Kapimi is coming to an end.

Last Wednesday on August 4, 2021, the 47th episode of the Turkish hit series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) was broadcast, and last night, Fox Turkiye has released the trailer of the 48th episode, and things are heating up.

In the trailer, Eda Yıldız declares her love for Serkan Bolat, while romantic moments between the two draw the attention. Eda and Serkan's wedding will also be on the screen in the new episode.

The 48th episode will air next Wednesday on August 11. After the marriage of Eda and Serkan, there will be surprising developments.

Serkan decided to propose to Eda, and things got complicated when everyone in the company and family found out.

While Serkan is making the wedding preparations, he also tries to hide it from Eda. And misunderstandings follow each other.

Meanwhile, Serkan, who learns that his father is Kemal, gets very angry and refuses to meet with him, but Cherry has secret plans to bring them together.

Sen Çal Kapimi Series Finale Date

A new report by Bölge Gündem Haber stated that Sen Çal Kapimi will end at the 51st episode that is going to be aired on 1 September 2021.

Sen Çal Kapımı is produced by MF Production, directed by Ender Mıhlar and written by Ayşe Üner Kutlu, starring Kerem Bürsin, Hande Erçel, Neslihan Yeldan, Evrim Doğan, Anıl İlter, Elçin Afacan, Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, Alican Aytekin, Sarp Bozkurt and Sinan Albayrak. The show premiered in July last year.

Will Hande Erçel Cast in Sadakatsiz?

Following the finale news, Turkish portal Haberler Ankara reported that Hande Erçel, who plays Eda Yıldız in Sen Çal Kapimi, gave statements to a reporter that she is not thinking of taking a break after filming You Knock On My Door is over.

The report added that Hande Erçel will return to the screens with Sadakatsiz series (Unfaithful).

Casting Hande Erçel in Sadakatsiz is the current hot topic that social media users are discussing.

Hande Erçel has not responded to those allegations yet.