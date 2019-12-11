Is Shahrukh Khan & Wife Gauri Expecting a 4th Child? Watch The Video

  1. Home
Published December 11th, 2019 - 08:25 GMT
The duo drew attention to their elegance and harmony on the red carpet
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and his beloved wife Gauri recently attended Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List glamorous awards ceremony in Mumbai.

While the duo drew attention to their elegance and harmony on the red carpet, the focus was on Gauri, who seemed to have a slighly bigger belly, raising speculations that she might be pregnant, Pink Villa reported.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the Queen arrives here is what KIng Khan does ❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

So far, neither SRK nor Gauri has revealed plans to have another child.

The couple have three children: Aryan (22 years old), Suhana (19 years old) and AbRam (6 years old).

