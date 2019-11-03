'Wow.. This is the Tallest I Have Ever Been!' Watch How Burj Khalifa Celebrated Shahrukh Khan's 54th Birthday (Video)

The iconic Burj Khalifa lights in Dubai carried a special message for Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on his 54th birthday, adorned with 'Happy Birthday to The King of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan'.





Fans of the international star gathered in a garden opposite the tower, after reports went around confirming the grand display of the special message to Khan on his birthday.

Shahrukh Khan posted the special greeting to his 19.1 million Instagram followers, thanking Burj Khalifa management:

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"

This is the first time for the Burj to celebrate an actor in the world, reflecting Khan's popularity in the UAE.