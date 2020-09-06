Shake Your Hips Right and Left! K-Pop Band ATEEZ Dance To Hussain Al-Jasmi's 2020 Hit 'Tabtaba'

Hussain Al-Jassmi's 2020 hit Bel Bont El3areedh or as known among the audience as 'Tabtaba' is still a smashing success, 3 weeks after its release; achieving 68 million views on YouTube.

After so many social media challenges and TikTok videos, the song went viral not only in the Arab world, but also reached the globe, such as K-Pop band ATEEZ.

In a recent interview of the group which consists of: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, Al-Jassmi's song was played and band members were seen trying to perform some oriental dancing moves.

Since K-Pop is very popular in the Arab world, the video of ATEEZ went viral on Arab social media pages.

Hussain's fans were thrilled to see it as they praised their star and said how proud they are of him for this global success.