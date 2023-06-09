Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are dating

ALBAWABA - Looks like Shakira found a new man already.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Shakira and British race car driver Lewis Hamilton are in the early stages of dating.

Shakira and Hamilton have been spotted in numerous public outings, and according to a source, the pair are growing closer and their at the stage where it's fun and flirty.

The source said: "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you stage.'"

Mustafa the Poet shared a picture on his Instagram of an outing with Shakira, Danial Caesar, Fai Khadra and Lewis Hamilton after they attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain.

In the snap, Hamilton had his hands around the singer's waist.

Rumors of the couple's relationship began earlier this month when she was spotted hanging out with Hamilton and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix.