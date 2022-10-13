Sham Al Zahabi Defends Asala Amid Dramatic Facial Change

Sham Al-Zahabi opens up about why her mother, Asala got angry over the reactions over her latest look.

In an interview with Sobhi Otri and Basant Sham on 'MBC Trending', Sham revealed that the questions regarding her mom's recent facial features change did not only affect Asala, but also affected her too.

Sham stated: ''I receive calls on a daily basis asking about the secret of changing my mother's features, and for me, mom looks just like the moon, and fans expressed their admiration for her appearance."

The daughter of the iconic Syrian singer said that he mom have felt pressure due to the frequent questions asked about her new look, Sham added: ''My mom is known for being honest, and she does not hide anything, and on the contrary, she loves to share with people anything useful."

She continued: "My mom is my whole life, and from the moment I enrolled at the university, I wanted to create something that would make her even more beautiful''.

And earlier, Asala took to her Twitter page to respond to everyone who has been asking about the recent changes in her appearance, she wrote: ''The questions are making me tired, they are making me go crazy''

She added: '' The questions is ''What did you do (to your appearance)'', she continued: ''I don't know why you always make things up, trust me, if there was something I did, I would have shared it with you like I always do''

سؤال هلكني سؤال تعبني سؤال جنّننني ألا وهو ( دخيلك شو عامله؟) ومابعرف ليش متوقعين ماقول فا بتسبقوا الطلب بالتّرجّي وأنا بتعرفوني مافي شي بهالدنيي بيصير معي مابشارككم فيه بس ممكن ( دخيلكم ماتسألوني) ؟ شو ماكنت عاجبتكم قبل العملات اللي عملتها 😭؟ كأنًه هالشّي بيجرح ولّا أنا أوڤر؟🧐 Also Read A Look Into Sham Al-Dhahabi And Her Husband's Honeymoon October 10, 2022

Asala went on to ask her fans not to keep asking these questions.

By Alexandra Abumuhor