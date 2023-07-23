  1. Home
Sham Al Zahabi enjoys vacation with her husband

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 11:27 GMT
Al Zahabi revealed she is expecting her first child
Al Zahabi revealed she is expecting her first child

ALBAWABA - Assala's daughter, Sham Al Zahabi is enjoying a vacation with her husband in Italy. 

Sham Al Zahabi and her husband Ahmed Helal chose Capri Island as their destination for a romantic Europe summer vacation.

Their Italy vacation comes after the love bird went on a trip to Switzerland and France, and Sham shared with her followers glimpses of her romantic trip. 

In the pictures, Sham managed to show off her growing baby bump as she posed for pictures alongside her industrial entrepreneur husband.

The vacation pictures come after Al Zahabi revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, she posted a picture on her Instagram account with her husband and wrote: "Just the two of us, for now ."

 

 

