Sharon Stone Speaks About 'Failed Aspects' of Life

Sharon Stone feels she has "failed important aspects" of life.

The 'Basic Instinct' star opened up about her life in a new interview, admitting her "health" and "marriages" haven't gone to plan in her life but she has "lived to tell the tale".

Speaking to the May issue of Spain's ELLE magazine, she shared as she reflected on her life: "I have failed important aspects, with my health, marriages, but have lived to tell the tale."

Meanwhile, Sharon previously opened up about her seven-year recovery from a stroke, admitting she lost her "radiance" during the process.

Speaking about her struggle, she said: "My radiance went away. It isn’t so much your beauty as your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence … Yes, it comes from health and well-being and youth. It comes from confidence too. And when you are in this business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it."



And when it comes to dating, Sharon admits she found online dating "a cool learning experience", especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 63-year-old actress said: "[Online dating has been] a cool learning experience, during Covid, where you really know you can’t get together: it’s a freedom.

"There’s a special kind of intimacy, a nice way to talk. I learnt a little bit more about how men think, and how they really are, and how their intimate selves work ... I don’t know if

I’m a person who’s going to get to have a relationship in my life, but I hope that I am."