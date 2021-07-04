Shawn Mendes Prefers to be 'a Little F***ed Up" in Order to Write Better Songs

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter sees a therapist twice a week but admitted that he prefers to be "a little f***** up" in order to write better songs.



Asked by Wonderland magazine how often he sees a therapist, Shawn said: "Twice a week. Where I am currently in my life, it’s a lot about understanding you just got to let your humanity spill out, you know?



“You just gotta let it be there. I’m just trying to be there for myself and accept that. It’s hard. Sometimes it’s like I don’t know what I want to say.



"And sometimes also I have this weird thing when I’m making music I kind of wanna be a little f***** up.

"Because you’re coming from a place of angst and you’re making music and you’re anxious, but it’s also creating emotional stuff. It’s weird.”



Meanwhile, Shawn previously opened up about therapy after releasing the track 'In My Blood' in 2018, which deals with his anxiety.



He said: "Therapy is listening to music and running on the treadmill, therapy is going to dinner with your friends - it's something that distracts you, that helps you heal and so it just depends on what you think therapy is. I made a conscious effort to be more connected to the people in my life.



"I found I was closing myself off from everybody, thinking that would help me battle it then seeing the only way I was going to battle it was completely opening up and letting people in."