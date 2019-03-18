Shawn Mendes Wins Big at Juno Awards

The ceremony was hosted by Sarah McLachlan (Source: Shawnmendes / Instagram )

Shawn Mendes won big at the 2019 Juno Awards which honors the best in Canadian music.

Mendes took home on Sunday a leading five awards including Album and Pop Album of the Year for his self-titled release, Single of the Year for "In My Blood," Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Michael Buble won Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for Love, Post Malone won International Album of the Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys, Arkells won Group of the Year, Bahamas won Adult Alternative Album of the Year for Earthtones, Tory Lanez won Rap Recording of the Year for Love Me Now? and Avril Lavigne won the Juno Fan Choice Award.

The ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, took place at the Budweiser Gardens center in Ontario, Canada.

McLachlan, Arkells, Bahamas, Tyler Shaw, Bulow, Coeur De Pirate with Loud, Loud Luxury, Jeremy Dutcher with Blake Pouliot, NAV and The Reklaws performed.

A taped version of Mendes performing "In My Blood" was also presented.