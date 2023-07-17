Sherif Sharkawy is already over Nesreen Tafesh

ALBAWABA - Sherif Sharkawy describes his ex-wife, Nesreen Tafesh as "fake plastic."

Yoga instructor Sherif Sharkawy attacks his ex-wife Nesreen Tafesh on his Instagram page as he called her fake and shared a picture of allegedly his new girlfriend.

In detail, Sharkawy posted on his Instagram story a picture of a woman without saying who she was, but referred to her as "diamonds," and referred to Tafesh as fake plastic.

He wrote: "When you leave the past behind because it's old, fake like plastic to reach a present where it is true like diamonds, soon you'll know who."

Earlier, Nesreen Tafesh announced her divorce from her Yoga instructor husband Sherif Sharqawi for the second time.

On July 13, Tafesh shared the news with her Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am officially divorced, It was peaceful and quiet, I ask for everyone to respect my privacy."

Earlier in November of 2022, Sharqawi and Tafesh announced they separated after only five months of marriage, their split lasted for six months