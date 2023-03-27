Sherine Abdel Wahab fined 5M pounds

ALBAWABA - Controversial star, Sherine Abdel-Wahab is being fined 5 million pounds by a court in Egypt.

Rotana Audio and Video Company have filed a lawsuit against Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab, and the artist is not set to pay a fine of 5 million pounds.

Rotana signed a contract with Abdel Wahab in January 2019 to record two albums and four video clips, two music videos for each album.

In the contract, the star was also set to perform three concerts for 10 million pounds, and the contract states that everything must be implemented within three years.

Over the past few months, Abdel Wahab tried to resolve the issue in a friendly manner, especially since she had finished recording a number of songs and was set to hand them over to the audio and video company.

The singer sent a judicial warning to Rotana, however, the company did not respond to it.