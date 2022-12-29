Sherine Abdel Wahab at a nightclub with her daughter

ALBAWABA- Sherine Abdel Wahab made a fresh performance, this time in a nightclub in Lebanon with Hossam Habib by her side. There, she performed while the diners conversed and danced to the music of her songs.

Sherine Abdel Wahab has been seen in the video acting extremely happy toward her husband Hossam Habib while also being accompanied by her daughter and Youssef Harb. She can also be seen sitting close to him in a restaurant.

#شيرين_عبد_الوهاب ترقص بعفوية مع زوجها #حسام_حبيب في سهرة مع الأصدقاء في لبنان pic.twitter.com/AbMmp0V0im — Bitajarod بتجرد (@Bitajarod) December 25, 2022

Sherine performed dance moves and songs to the melodies of "Sabri Qalil" and "Ah Ya Lail," while diners present captured these activities on mobile phones.

After a separation, arguments, and several problems that were made public, Sherine Abdel Wahab had married Hossam Habib again.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri



