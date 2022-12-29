Sherine Abdel Wahab at a nightclub with her daughter

  1. Home
Published December 29th, 2022 - 10:44 GMT
Sherine Abdel Wahab has been seen in the video acting extremely happy toward her husband Hossam Habib while also being accompanied by her daughter
Sherine Abdel Wahab made a fresh performance, this time in a café in Lebanon with Hossam Habib by her side.

ALBAWABA- Sherine Abdel Wahab made a fresh performance, this time in a nightclub in Lebanon with Hossam Habib by her side. There, she performed while the diners conversed and danced to the music of her songs.

Sherine Abdel Wahab has been seen in the video acting extremely happy toward her husband Hossam Habib while also being accompanied by her daughter and Youssef Harb. She can also be seen sitting close to him in a restaurant.

Sherine performed dance moves and songs to the melodies of "Sabri Qalil" and "Ah Ya Lail," while diners present captured these activities on mobile phones.

Sherine Abdel Wahab

After a separation, arguments, and several problems that were made public, Sherine Abdel Wahab had married Hossam Habib again.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri


 

