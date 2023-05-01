  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sherine Abdel Wahab reconciles with Rotana

Sherine Abdel Wahab reconciles with Rotana

Published May 1st, 2023 - 10:35 GMT
Sherine Abdel Wahab reconciles with Rotana
Sherine Abdel Wahab reconciles with Rotana

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab shocked her followers by reconciling with Rotana after a long feud. 

Rotana announced its sudden reconciliation with controversial artist, Sherine Abdel Wahab by sharing the news on their social media page. 

Rotana Music tweeted: "Sherine has returned to her big house, stay tuned for the next beautiful party in the coming days in Jeddah, and a big night in the Riyadh season, entitled (The Voice of Arab Feelings)."

Attached to the tweet was a picture of Abdel Wahab alongside the CEO of Rotana Audio and Video Company, Salem Al Hendi.

 

Tags:Sherine Abdel Wahab

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...