Sherine Abdel Wahab reconciles with Rotana

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab shocked her followers by reconciling with Rotana after a long feud.
Rotana announced its sudden reconciliation with controversial artist, Sherine Abdel Wahab by sharing the news on their social media page.
Rotana Music tweeted: "Sherine has returned to her big house, stay tuned for the next beautiful party in the coming days in Jeddah, and a big night in the Riyadh season, entitled (The Voice of Arab Feelings)."
شيرين رجعت لبيتها الكبير ، ترقبوا القادم الجميل وحفلة بالايام القادمة بجده وليلة كبرى بموسم الرياض بعنوان ( صوت أحساس العرب)@sherine @salhendi pic.twitter.com/rl7ZOcl9L1— 🎶RotanaMusic (@RotanaMusic) April 30, 2023
Attached to the tweet was a picture of Abdel Wahab alongside the CEO of Rotana Audio and Video Company, Salem Al Hendi.
