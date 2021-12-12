Sherine Reveals the Reason Behind Shaving Her Head

Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab has revealed that she is still in love with her ex-husband, Egyptian artist Hossam Habib.

In a telephone interview with the media anchor Amr Adib, Sherine has revealed the reason behind shaving her head, which is in order not to look beautiful in Hossam Habib's eyes.

"I am good .. in imbalance, but there is no mental illness .. I mean, it was not possible for anyone to see me like this, but I appeared to the public looking like this because of my daughters if I had shown up like this and told them that this was a new look... I would have left them with a disability for the rest of their lives."

And she added in her statements: "I shaved my hair a day before the divorce," explaining that this is not the first time that she has deliberately shaved her head.

In her speech, Sherine indicated that her appearance with a shaven head at her last concert encouraged cancer patients to do so, and turned pain into hope, stressing that she would rather harm herself than cause harm to others.

She said that the idea of ​​her giving up her hair has been inherited from her father, and said: "Inherited from my father, Papa is of Turkish origins, and they are distinguished by strength, a large body, and thick black hair. And he was upset, he would come home with all his hair shaved."

And about the reasons that prompted her to appear shaven-headed in front of her audience, Sherine said: "I reached this stage because of my increased sensitivity, and I was punishing myself, because I made a lot of mistakes, to my name, and to my position, so I had to educate myself."

Sherine confirmed, that she needs people to contain her and their appreciation for her difficult psychological condition. She added: “I do not want anything from anyone, but for no one to hurt me, and I have my psychiatrist in Egypt, and I am not mentally ill, but I am being treated by a psychiatrist for obsessive-compulsive disorder.” After I gave birth to my daughters, and this was certified by my doctor."

Sherine Abdel Wahab also revealed her continuous love until now, for her ex-Hossam Habib, noting that she could not hide the matter.