Sherine embarasses herself on stage

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdelwahab embarrassed herself on stage when she asked the audience a question nobody expected.

In detail, Sherine Abdelwahab performed a concert last Thursday in Kuwait, her first appearance after her battle with drug addiction.

During her performance, Abdelwahab performed many of her famous songs, and old tracks including "Ah Ya Leil," "Ya Betfaker Ya Bethes," and "Ghayraneen."

The singer also covered songs for legendary singer Umm Kulthum.

While on stage, Sherine Abdelwahab decided to ask her fans and audience how they feel about her husband Hosam Habib, who she publicly had disputes with and caused great controversy when she allegedly filed a restraining order against him.

"Tell me, do you like Hosam or not?" The audience replied:

"No we don't like him, we hate him," the audience replied instantly.

The singer was embarrassed by the answer and decided to laugh it off to ease an electrified mood.

The moves came after Sherine Abdelwahab trended on social media when a leaked video showed her at a Lebanon nightclub smoking and drinking alongside Hosam Habib and her daughter.

By Alexandra Abumuhor