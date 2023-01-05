  1. Home
Police questions Sherine after meeting Fadel Shaker

Published January 5th, 2023 - 07:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - Lebanese police questioned Sherine Abdel Wahab and her husband Hossam Habib earlier this week following a meeting with Fadel Shaker, who was once a member of ISIS.

Shortly after the meeting between the trio, which took place in Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanese citizens demanded the local authorities to question Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hossam Habib.

Posts and tweets splashed social media pages on the topic, according to the Lebanese advisor of the minister of information, Misbah Al Ali. He said the Egyptian superstar and Habib were not arrested, but were only interrogated. 

Al Ali said that the Lebanese security only listened to the artist's statement as per the laws and regulations in force, but the duo were not arrested.

Abdel Wahab and her husband were later released, after it became clear that they had obtained a security permit to enter Ain El-Hilweh camp to visit Shaker.

