Sherine Warns Who Circulates That She Got Back Together With Hossam Habib

Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has vowed to hold accountable the promoters of her return to her ex-husband, Hossam Habib, which was confirmed by artists and media, today, Wednesday. Among them was Basma Wahba and party organizer Youssef Dandash.

And Abdel Wahab announced in a statement published through her accounts on social media: "The artist Sherine confirms that the news circulating regarding her personal life is incorrect and that she bears full legal responsibility for those who promote and publish it, as she alone has the right to announce any news related to her married life."

The Egyptian artist called on her fans after paying attention to the rumors circulating around her, and said: "Sherine calls on her dear audience not to pay attention to all of this, as her current concern is to make them happy with the new songs."

Sherine's fans were surprised on Wednesday by the news of her return to Hossam Habib, despite her previous statements about the lack of opportunity to return to Habib.

What confirmed this was the congratulations of the Egyptian media, Basma Wahba, to the artist Sherine, on her return to Hossam Habib; Where she published a picture that brought the duo together and commented: "I was sure that it was a whirlwind of a cup, and that the two loved each other, and I was sure that they would return to each other. Congratulations, Sherine and Hossam."