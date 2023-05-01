Sherine's Dubai outfit costs thousands

ALBAWABA - A few days ago, Sherine Abdel Wahab returned to the stage for the first time after a long absence.

Sherine Abdel Wahab took the stage in Dubai where she performed her most famous songs, and her outfit caught the attention of many.

Abdel Wahab rocked a purple crop top, with a high-wasted long skirt, both purple colored.

According to Tahia Masr, the total price of Sherine Abdel Wahab's appearance during her concert in Dubai is approximately 116,795 Egyptian pounds, which rounds up to $3773.

إطلالة شيرين عبدالوهاب من رالف لورين💜💜



شرايكم بالإطلالة ؟ وهل توفقت فيها برأيكم ؟😍

Sherine's purple shirt costs $888.40, while her skirt rounds up at $2884.73.

During the concert, Sherine fell on stage, leading to her need to be admitted to the hospital.

It was found from the examinations that she was only suffering from bruises and no serious injuries took place.

سقوط شيرين عبدالوهاب بعد تعثرها على خشبة المسرح في حفلتها بدبي😧💔

Wahhab fell on stage backward because of the headphones, and she said after her fall: "Tomorrow, social media will be all over this fall, but only smart people fall." She then joked: "Look how blue my leg is, I will ask for a large compensation, I'll be able to secure the future of my kids." ♨️بعد وقوعها على المسرح في حفل دبي، ET بالعربي رافق #شيرين_عبدالوهاب حصريا في المستشفى.. والتفاصيل الحصرية لإصابتها ننقلها لكم في هذا التقرير 👇

The Dubai concert was her first after a long absence from the stage and performing due to her checking in rehab after drug problems and problems with her husband, Hosam Habib.