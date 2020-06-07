She's Been There! Nawal El Zoghbi Supports Haifa Wehbe Against Mohammed Waziri

Golden star Nawal El Zoghbi stressed that she stands with women vs men on any issue, and always tries to stress this through her interviews and press statements.

In one of the recent interviews with Nawal El Zoghbi, she was asked about her opinion regarding Haifa Wehbe's case against Mohammed Waziri.

Nawal responded: "I always empathize with women against men especially in these topics. So I'm with her for sure, and may God help her win."

Later on, Haifa thanked Nawal via a tweet where she said: "Thank you My Dearest Nawal💗", and El Zoghbi retweeted it with the caption: "I am always proud of you strong woman❤."