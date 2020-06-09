She's in Love! Nelly Karim Confirms Her Relationship With a Mysterious Man via These Pictures.. Watch

It was reported that Egyptian actress Nelly Karim had married Egyptian businessman Omar Islam, who is about 20 years older than her.

Karim has denied news of marriage only, which was considered by the audience as confirmation of being in love with Islam, and some sources revealed that Nelly and Omar are waiting for Coronavirus crisis to end, in order to announce their marriage.

However, the Egyptian artist surprised fans today by publishing a series of pictures of her vacationing on the beach, including a picture holding the hand of a man without disclosing his face.

With this picture, Karim has confirmed she is in a relationship, and the photo raised the curiosity of the audience about the identity of the man, who appeared with her and the nature of their relationship, especially as they spend their time on the beach, which indicates that they may have been officially wedded.