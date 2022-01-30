She's a Millionaire! How Much Does Diletta Leotta Earn?

Here are all the rumors relating to the earnings of the beautiful Sicilian anchor, the former face of Sky and the now-face of DAZN, Diletta Leotta.

The girl most clicked and most desired by Italians at the moment is undoubtedly Diletta Leotta.

The beautiful Sicilian presenter has dedicated her life for many years to Sky, starting from SkyMeteo24 up to the conduction of Serie B program on the same TV.

The Serie B role just does not suit the beautiful Sicilian presenter, who dreamed of conducting programs relating to the Italian Serie A, which at the time belonged to Ilaria D'Amico.

Precisely for this lack of employment, Diletta made the decision to leave Sky in 2018 to land at DAZN, where she becomes the number 1 face of pay TV, thus realizing her dream of conducting programs related to Serie A.

How Much Does Diletta Leotta Earn?

According to rumors reported on Money.it portal, Diletta Leotta would have received 1 million euros a year from Sky, probably once she has landed the management of the Serie B program.

And what about DAZN? In the previous months, the well-known journalist Paolo Bargiggia had revealed the exact figure that the ex-girlfriend of Can Yaman would receive from the famous pay TV: well € 400,000 a year. If so, it would be less than half of what she received at Sky, even if it is still a considerable amount.

We remind you that Diletta Leotta is not a journalist, and therefore, she can sponsor products in the various television networks, thus collecting any proceeds, having no ethical constraints. In addition to the hypothetical Sky and DAZN salaries, Diletta would have received between € 25,000 - € 30,000 for her participation in Sanremo in 2020 while her participation in Celebrity Hunted reality show, the figure obtained - again according to Money.it - would be around 150,000. €.