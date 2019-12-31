She's Non-Stop! Angie Khoury Partying, Kissing and Hugging a GIRL in a Nightclub (Videos)

Syrian singer Angie Khoury shocked Twitter users after a fake account pretending to be her posted videos of her in a compromising situation with a young woman who described her as "her lover" inside a nightclub in Syria.
The publisher captioned the video: "A warm drink with my girlfriend."
After the videos spread, followers said that Angie might have a romantic relationship with the young woman, because their behavior was unusual for two friends.
دفا ومشروب مع حبيبتي♥️😔 pic.twitter.com/1sVMZoHatw— انجي - Angie (@iSingerAngieKh) December 30, 2019
December 30, 2019
Khoury had previously announced that she liked blonde foreign girls, indicating that she did not mind being with women.
Is she the Lesbian Version of Mia Khalifa? Syrian Singer Confesses: I Love to be With Blonde Western Girls! (Video)
