'She's The One' A$AP Rocky Confirms His Romance With Rihanna

Published May 20th, 2021 - 10:07 GMT
Highlights
A$AP Rocky finally confirms his relationship with Rihanna.

In a new interview with GQ he referred to Rihanna as ''the one,'' he told the American magazine that being with Rihanna is ''so much better when yo got the one, she amounts to probably, like, a million of other ones.''

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

The rapper was asked if he was ready to be a father, "If that's in my destiny, absolutely,” he said. "I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

He didn't share the timeline of them getting together, but Rumors over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013 when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

Rocky's relationship with the Barbadian singer is believed to have started last year after she split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Since the lovebirds became an official item, they have been trying to avoid being photographed together by the paparazzi.

in July of 2020, Rihanna featured A$AP in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.


