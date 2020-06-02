She's a Rich Girl! Rawan Bin Hussain STUNS Followers With Her Luxurious House in UAE (Video)

In a short video, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain paraded her luxurious house in UAE, where she lives with her husband Libyan businessman Youssef Muqarif and their baby daughter, Luna.

Rawan showed off her home via Snapchat, revealing that it has white interiors, decorations, doors and walls, fabric furniture, chandeliers, and lighting units.

Bin Hussain adopted golden color in mats and furniture, with a modern touch and remarkable matching in furniture colors and designs. She added vitality to the walls by decorating them with huge panels that are coordinated in a modern way as well, which was clearly shown in the photos that she also posted on Instagram.

Followers commented that her home was very luxurious, expressing their astonishment and amazement at its beauty and the video achieved thousands of views within a few hours after publishing it.



