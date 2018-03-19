Shia Labeouf to Portray His Law Breaking, Alcohol-Abusing Father in 'Honey Boy'

'Honey Boy', which was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, follows a popular child star who attempts to mend his relationship with his damaged father over a decade. (Source: taniavolobueva - Shutterstock)

Shia LaBeouf is set to play his father in a movie about himself.

The 31-year-old actor has reportedly agreed to portray his "law-breaking, alcohol-abusing" dad in the forthcoming film 'Honey Boy' - a blockbuster loosely based on his own life - while Lucas Hedges will play the leading role, according to Variety.

'Honey Boy', which was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, follows a popular child star who attempts to mend his relationship with his damaged father over a decade.

The film will be directed by Alma Har'el but a release date it yet to be given.

LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at a hotel in Georgia last July after he repeatedly swore at arresting officers.

He has since admitted he "f***ed up" and is "mortified" by his behaviour.

He said: "What went on in Georgia was mortifying. White privilege and desperation and disaster... It came from a place of self-centered delusion...

"It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested...I f***ed up."

And the 'Transformers' actor - who was ejected from a theatre in 2014 for drunken behaviour - admitted his past antics have come back to haunt him.

He explained: "I'm run out. No one's giving me a shot right now. Spike Lee is making a movie. I was talking to him about it.

"He goes to the money and pushes to try to get me in the movie, the money says no, and that's the end of me hanging out with Spike Lee for this film."

He recently claimed to have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which stems from hearing his mother being sexually assaulted when he was younger, and he believes that witnessing the violence against his mom triggered a lot of his own erratic behaviour and he now sleeps with a gun beside his bed.