Shirin Abdel Wahab gets out of Hospital

Published November 3rd, 2022 - 03:43 GMT
She is in good health, appreciates everyone's support, and will communicate via a video in the coming hours.
Shirin Abdel Wahab was released from the hospital after roughly 3 weeks, according to developments in the Shirin Abdel Wahab crisis.

Her attorney Yasser Kantoush also confirmed the news on Facebook, saying that she is in good health, appreciates everyone's support, and will communicate via a video in the coming hours.

Mustafa Kamel, the president of the Musicians' Syndicate, stated in a news release: "Rest assured, all of the Egyptian and Arab audiences, as well as everyone else who prayed to God for the great artist and the honorable Egyptian voice to be healed and supported them. Shereen Abdel Wahab is currently at home, where we spoke for more than 30 minutes. She is in excellent health, physical shape, and has a lovely smile. God willing, soon we will have enjoyed and praised all of us as an Egyptian and Arab audience."

"Please I do not need any more medicine, I need to be freed from the hospital," Shirin Abdel Wahab pleaded in an audio tape she sent to her attorney Yasser Kantoush, pleading with him to act to get her out of the hospital. The video was according to ET in Arabic. 


Shirin Abdel Wahab said, "There are those who asked me to sign on paperwork, I do not know the paper where what for, I am getting so much better, I stayed and completed my treatment for 20 days here, therefore I want to get out required, Mr. Yasser, please.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri


 

