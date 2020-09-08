Shocking Resemblance! Zainab Fayyad Is a Virtual and Lyrical Carbon Copy of Her Mother Haifa Wehbe.. Watch!

Zainab Fayyad, the only daughter of Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe, shared a video accompanied by one of her two daughters while singing Hussain Al-Jasmi's new song "Bel Bont Al-Arid."

It is not new that Zainab carries very similar features to her diva mother Haifa, but in this video she sang for the first time ever, and she shocked her followers.

Fayyad's voice was like you are literally listening to Haifa Wehbe herself, to the point where some followers did not believe that it was Zainab's voice, and she must have plugged her mother's voice into the video.