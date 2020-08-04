Shocking Video of Bleeding Dalida Ayach, Wife of Ramy Ayach, After She Was Injured in Beirut Massive Blasts

Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach, wife of singer Rami Ayach, was injured in Beirut explosions on Tuesday evening.

Lebanese journalist and chief in editor at Awael News magazine Adel Samia tweeted a video of Dalida while she was at the the hospital with blood covering all over her face, arms and legs, surrounded by doctors, who gave her first aid.

The Lebanese fashion designer looked shocked and devastated in those terrifying moments that shook Lebanon and the world.

It was not clear how serious the injury of Dalida was, but it appeared not to be serious, while the public wished her a speedy recovery for her and all the wounded, and they also expressed their condolences for the dead who lost their lives in the explosion that took place at Beirut Port.