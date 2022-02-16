Shocking Video of Can Yaman Kissing Francesca Chillemi on the Balcony

Palermo - Fans are stationed with zooms even at night, on the locations where the last scenes of the fiction Viola Come Il Mare (Purple Like The Sea) are being filmed.

After who knows how much waiting, finally they were satisfied, managing to take a sneak peek from the set a scene in which the leading actors, Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi from Messina, exchange a passionate kiss on a terrace of Palazzo Artale Tumminello. Later, the stars exit from the building, at the end of filming.

Exciting Developments on Can Yaman New Series

Can Yaman, who moved to Italy about a year ago to continue his acting career, has created great excitement for the new TV series to be shot in Turkey after a long hiatus. It is stated that there has been a great deal of progress in the negotiations about the two female actors of the series, which will be shot for the digital platform Disney Plus.

Can Yaman will be on the set of the TV series in Turkey very soon. The handsome actor will take the leading role in the new series of Disney Plus, which will start broadcasting in Turkey in August. There will be two leading female actors in the series, one Turkish and one foreign.

According to the allegations, the foreign lead actress will be understood by a world-famous name for the world. Negotiations for female lead actors have been going on for a while. However, it is stated that the negotiations have progressed considerably and a shortlist has been formed.

The allegations are that the names of the two female players will be finalized in February. Now everyone is waiting with great curiosity about who these two names will be. After the names are determined, the countdown will begin for the drama to go to the set.

It is stated that the series will be directed by Uluç Bayraktar and the script will be written by Kerem Deren. Can Yaman will travel to Turkey very soon for the shooting of the new series and will stay there for a while. It is stated that the shooting will take up to four months.

On the other hand, the set date for Can Yaman's Sandokan serial shooting, which has not been able to start for a year, has been announced. Filming will begin in the summer, possibly after the Disney Plus project is finished. Sandokan will also take four months to shoot.