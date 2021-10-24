Shocking Video of Feyza Aktan Violently Slaps Özcan Deniz's Face

The fourth hearing of the custody case filed by actor and singer Özcan Deniz against his ex-wife Feyza Aktan was held.

In the hearing, which was closed to the press, 3 witnesses were heard and the case was postponed to 14 December.

After the court session, footage of a fight that the couple had in the past and recorded by security cameras has emerged.

In the video, Feyza Aktan slaps Özcan Deniz's face. Aktan then tears the famous actor's shirt apart.

After the video went viral on social media, Feyza Aktan made a statement and said that she did not regret it.

Özcan Deniz had an eventful divorce with his son's mother, Feyza Aktan, whom he married in 2018. After the separation, Aktan filed a lawsuit against the famous actor for allegedly being violent. The couple then faced each other for the custody of their child, Kuzey Deniz, and Özcan Deniz applied to the court to get custody of his son.

While the tension between the couple continued, the images of the moments when Özcan Deniz was battered by his ex-wife Feyza Aktan emerged. In the footage, it is seen that Aktan slaps Deniz and tears up his clothes.

According to the allegations; Özcan Deniz left his ex-wife Feyza Aktan's house on September 15, when he learned that his son did not go to school. A little while after Deniz went back to her home, there was an argument between the two. In the discussion in front of the door of the house, Aktan slapped Deniz and tore his clothes. After the incident, Deniz went to the police station and filed a complaint against Aktan. The couple's moments of discussion were reflected in the security camera of the site.

'DO NOT HIT THE CHILD!'

In the footage included in the case file, it is heard that Deniz said 'dress my son, do not pinch my hand' and Aktan shouts 'I am fed up with you'. The moments when Aktan slaps Deniz and tore his clothes were also included in the video. Deniz was heard shouting 'don't hit the child' and Aktan says 'what are you showing in front of the cameras'.

FEYZA AKTAN: 'I DO NOT REGRET!'

Feyza Aktan, who made a statement on the subject after the news, announced that she did not regret it.

Aktan said: 'I have been going through a difficult process for a long time. The images served to the media were the result of an event that I will never compromise on, although I have no regrets about what happened. I will soon make a statement about the processes I went through. Love.'

ÖZCAN DENIZ: 'SHE'S PUTTING ME IN A DIFFICULT POSITION'

Singer Özcan Deniz appeared in court last month in the case where he was charged with a prison sentence of up to 1 year and 6 months for allegedly battering his ex-wife Feyza Aktan. Deniz denied the accusations and said: 'She is doing these things to put me in a difficult situation in the custody case. I opened the divorce case. As a woman who has been subjected to violence, she did not file a divorce case.'

DECISION IS ON DECEMBER 14

The fourth hearing of the custody case that Özcan Deniz filed against Feyza Aktan for his 3-year-old son was held on October 21.

Özcan Deniz, Feyza Aktan and the parties' lawyers were present at the hearing at Istanbul 17th Family Court. Members of the press were not admitted to the hearing, which was a confidentiality decision. While Özcan Deniz came to the courthouse with his older brother Ercan Deniz and sister Sibel Semerci, Feyza Aktan came with her mother.

It was learned that 3 witnesses, including Özcan Deniz's sister Sibel Semerci and Feyza Aktan's mother, were heard at the hearing.

After the trial, which lasted for about 2 hours, Feyza Aktan's lawyer said: 'The case has not been decided, friends, it is until December 14. There will be a verdict on December 14. The hearing of the witnesses is over, I hope a right and correct decision will be made that day.'

Özcan Deniz, who came out of the hearing, did not make a statement, saying: 'It was only postponed, there was no result.'