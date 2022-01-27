'Shot With 7 Bullets'! Ece Erken's Husband Brutally Killed in an Armed Attack

Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, the ex-manager of Beşiktaş and the husband of Ece Erken, was attacked by unidentified people in a fisherman's restaurant in Bakırköy, and lost his life.

Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, one of the important names of Beşiktaş community and who turned his relationship with Erken into marriage last summer, had two daughters from his ex-wife, and Erken had a son from her previous marriage.

Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu was attacked at a seafood restaurant in the middle of the night. The 42-year-old lawyer died after he was attacked and taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 00.30 in Bakırköy, Yeşilköy Mahallesi. Allegedly, an unknown person or persons attacked the former manager of Beşiktaş in a fish restaurant on Cümbüş Street. Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, who was covered in blood after the attack, was seriously injured, while his driver was injured.

DESPITE ALL INTERVENTION, HE COULDN'T BE RESCUED

As the organizers of the attack fled after the incident, the police and medical teams were informed about the situation. The medical teams who came to the scene treated Mahmutyazıcıoğlu and his drive to a private hospital nearby.

It was learned that Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, who was taken to the hospital, died despite all the interventions. It was seen that Mahmutyazıcıoğlu's vehicle with license plate 34 BJK 606 was parked in front of the restaurant.

WHO IS ŞAFAK MAHMUTYAZICIOĞLU?

Mahmutyazıcıoğlu was born in Rize in 1980. He graduated from Istanbul Kultur University Faculty of Law. Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, who has his own law firm, provided legal consultancy to many companies.

He served as a member of the board of directors responsible for legal affairs of Beşiktaş Sports Club for approximately 1 year during the term of Fikret Orman. Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, who worked as a legal consultant for leading companies in Turkey, had experience in many cases.

HE WAS MARRIED 7 MONTHS AGO TO ECE ERKEN

42-year-old Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu and 44-year-old presenter Ece Erken, after two years of togetherness, sat at the wedding table in Bodrum in June 2021 with a simple ceremony.

Mahmutyazıcıoğlu worked as a legal advisor to many companies. Şafak Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, who has been on the agenda of the magazine recently with his marriage to Ece Erken, was working as a lawyer.

Mahmutyazıcıoğlu had two daughters from his ex-wife.

Early shared the wedding photo with his wife and announced the happy news on social media:

"Hi everyone, we got married… We wanted to share our happiness with you. We would like to thank everyone who stood by us, especially our family, then our friends, lovers."

THE LAST WORDS ARE OUT

Bircan Bali, who has been presenting a program with Ece Erken for many years, talked about the unknowns of the event in the live broadcast of the program, If I don't say it, broadcast on Beyaz TV.

"SHOT WITH 7 BULLETS"

Bircan Bali burst into tears in the live broadcast, "My precious brother was shot with 7 bullets in his body. He died in the hospital due to blood loss. He had an incredible relationship with Ece."

"His last words were 'SAVE ME'"

Describing Mahmutyazıcıoğlu's words before he died, Bircan Bali said, "Safak's last word was 'Please save me'. "