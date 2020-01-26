Just Like Grandpa? Check out Adel Imam Junior's First Appearance

In his first artistic appearance, Adel Imam Junior, the grandson of Egyptian actor Adel Imam, spoke to his audience in a video and thanked them for their feedback on his short film, and asked them all to share their opinions with him.

At the beginning of the video, Rami Imam introduced his son, saying: “Hey, I introduce to you the 'groom' of the video.” He went on to say, “Thank you. Adel Imam Junior for the first time ladies and gentlemen.”

Rami Imam keeps his private life away from the media, and despite his constant communication with his fans via Instagram, he does not publish pictures of his children.

But Rami decided to post a video via Instagram Stories with his son Adel, at the request of the latter, after he directed a short movie and published it on YouTube.

This video pleased fans of Adel Imam senior, especially since this is a rare appearance for his grandson, and not everyone knew that he had one of this age.