Simon Cowell Sells His 'Haunted' Mansion

The 61-year-old music mogul only bought the seven-bed property in South West London in 2018 and was recently granted planning permission to carry out renovations but he has now changed his mind and is putting it on the market.



A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Simon loved the property when he bought it, and had a list of changes and improvements.



“But he seems to have had a change of heart. So while it is not yet on the market, it’s likely to be listed for sale again very soon.”



The lavish property - which Simon had planned to improve with an outdoor pool, a bar, an extended sunroom and state-of-the-art security - is reportedly haunted by the gay lover of Roman Emperor Hadrian, according to previous owner Christopher Levett.



The hedge fund billionaire believes he brought in the soul of Hadrian’s lover Antinous in a statue in 2014 and although he donated the statue to a museum, he continued to hear strange noises in the house.



He previously said: "It was delivered in a crate.



“When I was locking up, I heard the sound of heavy objects being knocked over from the drawing room where Antinous was still lying in his box.



“The same happened the next two nights. But there was nobody there.”



A source added: "I know when Christian lived there the family heard unexplained noises. There’d be a bump from a bedroom then the next night a noise from downstairs.”