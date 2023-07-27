Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56

ALBAWABA - Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor died at the age of 56.

The news of Sinéad O'Connor's death was revealed by her family, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The cause of death is yet to be announced.

O'Connor was known for her hit song, Nothing Compares 2 U which was released in 1990.

Sinéad was also known for her outspoken political activism, in 2014, she canceled a concvert that was supposed to take place between Haifa and Tel Aviv, and she shared: "Nobody with any sanity, including myself, would have anything but sympathy for the Palestinian plight.”

“There’s not a sane person on earth who in any way sanctions what the f**k the Israeli authorities are doing,” she added.

In 2018, the late singer converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat, however, she kept her birth name as her stage name and kept performing.

Famous Irish singer Sinead O’Connor just passed away at 56-years-old. She was heavily criticized in 1992 for tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, condemning sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. She was right all along. RIP 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/97hTCOKgR3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

In 2021, O'Connor released a memoir titled "Rememberings," where she tells her story of the heartache of growing up in a family falling apart and her adventures and misadventures in the world of sex, drugs and rock'n'roll.

In Rememberings, the late singer and activist recounts her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household.

Sinéad O'Connor lost her 17 year old son, Shane in 2022, he was found dead after being reported missing. She shared Shane with musician Donal Lunny.

Now, Sinéad is survived by three children, son, Jake, from her first husband, musician John Reynolds, daughter Roisín from a relationship with journalist John Waters and son Yeshua from a relationship with businessman Frank Bonadio.