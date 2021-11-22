Singer Amar Welcomes Her Second Child.. Check out the Newborn's Sex and Name

  1. Home
Published November 22nd, 2021 - 12:09 GMT
Lebanese Singer Amar has announced that she has given birth to her second child.

On Instagram, Amar revealed that she welcomed a baby girl and named her 'Luna'.

The Lebanese singer posted a picture of Luna and covered her face with an emoji. She captioned it saying: 'Welcome, my little angel 'Luna' born on November 18. 2021.'

singer Qamar gives birth to a baby girl named Luna

Later, Amar published a set of photos of her newborn, carrying messages of congratulations from her fans.

The Lebanese singer, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, has sparked controversy and was attacked after announcing her sudden pregnancy without marriage.

Amar responded to the criticism in a lengthy message that she published on social media, in which she said: "The majority of Arabs have become to judge this is halal and that is haram and strange questions are being sent to me about my life. You have the right to criticize my work, but my life is a red line."

She added: "Would you like to know who is the father of the child? Today, any creature exists in life by the will of God, who are you to judge a soul created by God,  .. I have no problem of being a single mother."

Throughout her pregnancy, Amar was a subject of controversy on social media, especially as she was showing her pregnant belly in many pictures with different and bold looks, as described by her followers.

 

