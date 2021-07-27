Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Passes Away at The Age of 46

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Joey Jordison was found dead at the age of 46

In a statement shared by Joey's family revealed that the former drummer passed away peacefully in his sleep,''

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46,"

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

The family will hold a private funeral service.

Slipknot exploded onto the national metal scene in 1999 with its eponymous double-platinum debut album on Roadrunner Records. Slipknot peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 200

Jordison remained in Slipknot until 2013, exiting the band due to suffering from acute transverse myelitis - a neurological condition affecting the spinal chord which left him unable to drum.

After considerable physical therapy, Jordison overcame the condition, returning with multiple projects including Vimic and Sinsaenum.

After leaving Slipknot, Jordison formed Scar the Martyr shortly, which broke up in 2016, Variety reported. He joined Sinsaenum shortly after the breakup and played with them until his death, the website reported.