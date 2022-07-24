Snoop Dogg Shares a Clip of an Egyptian Series

Written by Lara Elayan

Famous Singer Snoop Dogg startles the Egyptian audience by sharing a clip of an Egyptian series ''Mr.Abu Al Elaa Al Bishri Journey''.

Wafiq posted the clip on his instagram page starring Mahmoud Morsi and Mohammad Tawfiq.

The clip shares the light on how he removed his fake mustache revealing his real one to show his real personality.

Attached to that post, he captioned '' When she tells you that she thought you were different from her ex-boyfriend''.

His comment section blew up with sarcastic comments. Even Egyptian actress Arwa Gouda commented.

She commented some laughing emojis and said '' that's so embarrassing.'' a user added '' You're shading us Dogg'', while another user wrote: '' We have reached the milestone of Snoop.''