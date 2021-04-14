'So Cute!!!': Kim Kardashian Reacts to Her Lookalike Cakes

The cooking channel honored the undisputed 'Selfie Queen' on an episode of their baking show Cakealikes, challenging contestants to craft an edible version of the reality diva's top fashion moments.

Kim was tickled to learn about the chic cakes, retweeting the network's teaser for Tuesday night writing: 'OMG I’m watching!!! So cute!!!'

While the mother-of-four made the outfits look effortless, recreating them in proved much, much more difficult.

One contestant chose to focus on the star's iconic curves as they took inspiration from Kardashian's tight, black patent leather look with icy blonde hair, which she donned at a NYC Tom Ford fashion show in 2017.

Though they were able to mirror her hourglass figure, the hair and face still needed a bit more finesse.

Another baker went for a tiny pink dress Kim wore to a Beverly Hills charity auction in 2018.

They nailed her signature pout while making sure to include details like her futuristic sunglasses, glass slipper-style Louboutins and a sparkling Judith Leiber French fry bag.

But other ensembles were way more difficult to recreate, like the lavishly embellished Roberto Cavalli number she wore to the 2015 Met Gala.

It looked like the baker ran out of time while trying to create the perfect silhouette, failing to fashion a body let alone mimic the gown's intricate rhinestones design and feather-trimmed skirt.

Kim isn't the only celebrity that's gotten the Cakealike-treatment.

Lady Gaga, RuPaul, The Rock, Flava Flav and the entire Brady Bunch also had the honor of being immortalized in cake.

Host Tregaye Fraser joins forces with judges Kalen Allen and Natalie Sideserf for the bakeoff, which airs regularly on Food Network.