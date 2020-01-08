  1. Home
So Emotional.. Watch Nancy Ajram's Daughters Welcome Their Father After He Killed an Armed Thief to Defend Them

Published January 8th, 2020 - 11:06 GMT
OTV channel showed the moment when Fadi Al-Hashem arrived at home
OTV channel showed the moment when Fadi Al-Hashem arrived at home (source: @nancyajram Instagram)

Judge Ghada Aoun decided to release Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem after he proved his innocence through surveillance videos and evidence, and because he was defending himself in front of the thief for fear of his family, reported Aljaras.

Nancy Ajram held a press conference announcing all the details of the incident, stating that she did not know the thief, and talked about how he got into her room, and what he intended to do.

OTV channel showed the moment when Fadi Al-Hashem arrived at home after two days of absence, and how Milla and Ella welcomed their father with great enthusiasm and love.

Family of Robber Killed by Nancy Ajram's Husband Speaks Up.. What Did His Parents Say?
Shocking Video of Nancy Ajram's Husband Shooting the Thief.. Seconds Before He Entered Their Daughters' Bedroom!

You may also like

