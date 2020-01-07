Family of Robber Killed by Nancy Ajram's Husband Speaks Up.. What Did His Parents Say?

The uncle of Muhammad Musa, the robber killed by Nancy Ajram's husband, was interviewed over the phone on the show, Ayyam Athawra (Revolution Diaries) hosted by journalist Tony Khalife.

The deceased's uncle accused Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem of deleting what he wanted in the published video, wondering why he did not take a picture of Muhammad after he was shot showing the pistol in his hands.

Stressing that his nephew had lived in Lebanon for 10 years and had no criminal record, he concluded his words by saying: "If Dr. Fadi doesn't really owe him, why would he give him money? I do not justify my nephew's sin, but they sinned more."

As for the victim's mother, she said that her son is not a thief, and his wife told her that he went to Beirut to take what he was owed. She said, "why didn't they hand him over to the judiciary? Why did he burn my heart? He does not have any pistol! where are the cameras?"

As for his father, he said: “I saw his body - there were more than a few shots that penetrated his hands, legs and heart. [Crying] The person who killed is resting in hospital while my son is put in the refrigerator.”

Dr. Fadi Al Hashem, husband of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, shot an armed thief who broke into their house, seconds before he entered the bedroom where their daughters slept.