Sofia Richie And Elliot Grainge Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Sofia Richie has made her romance with rumored beau Elliot Grainge 'Instagram official,' following a string of cozy date nights in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie uploaded a snapshot of herself and the 27-year-old record label boss sharing a kiss.

This is not Elliot's first appearance on Sofia's Instagram page, with the model having shared a more platonic snapshot with him in late March.

The PDA-filled photo shared with Sofia's 6.6million Instagram followers on Wednesday was included in a slideshow featuring images of Sofia with her closest pals.

In the snap, the newly minted couple locked lips outdoors with Sofia's legs in Elliot's lap.

The majority of the model's face was concealed by a cow print bucket hat and she happened to be wearing a rust bikini top and a pair of sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Elliot - who happens to be the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge - had on a plain black tee and his signature tortoiseshell seeing glasses.

Showing off her modeling skills, Richie also posed for a stoic portrait in front of a stylish red and black chess set.

For most of the intimate shots, the former fling of Justin Bieber was joined by pals Dave Rocco, Julianne Goldmark, David Samuel Ko, and Theo Battaglia.

Days before going Instagram official, Sofia and Elliot were photographed grabbing dinner to-go from Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, with Elliot positioned behind the wheel.

The pair have been spotted on a slew of dates since being first romantically linked last month, with a source confirming to MailOnline that the pair are in fact dating one another.

Their first public date was captured on March 24, and just two days later, Sofia shared a snap with the music mogul on Instagram.

Sofia has been enjoying dating again after getting out of a heavily publicized relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet Scott Disick, 37, last summer.

Since then, she has stepped out with a string men on her arm including Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton and Israeli shipping heir Gil Ofer.

After months of break ups and reconciliations, Sofia and Scott officially called it quits in August 2020 after three years together.

Scott later claimed that the split happened after his much younger girlfriend had given him an ultimatum about their future.

The father-of-three alleged that Sofia had asked him to choose between her and his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian and the kids.

He has now moved on to date Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and reality star Lisa Rinna.