Sonbahar Mevsimi: Check out How Can and Diletta, Demet and Oğuzhan, Tuba and Murat, Hande and Kerem Welcomed Autumn

Autumn, or as it's said in Turkish 'Sonbahar Mevsimi', was presented to users by Google as a doodle special for today.

As of September 22, which is considered the beginning of fall, let us have a look on how Turkish artists have welcomed the all-things-orange season.

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir has shared several stories with her 14 million followers on Instagram on the first day of fall.

However, one picture stood out, which is with her fiancé Oğuzhan Koç, taken in a boat.

This picture comes in the middle of media attack on the couple, claiming that their relationship is staged, and that they are showing being in love only for business and PR benefits.

As for Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç, he has shared with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram a picture from O Ses Türkiye (The Voice Turkey) behind the scenes.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta

Turkish actor Can Yaman has shared with his 8.7 million followers on Instagram some behind the scenes footage from his perfume ad, Can Yaman Mania.

Meanwhile, Can Yaman's rumored ex-fiancée, Italian presenter Diletta Leotta, has been out and about enjoying her time with friends. And this time, she shared with her 7.9 million followers on Instagram a picture with "art".

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was a dog walker for the day, as she shared with her 24.6 million followers on Instagram a snippet from the relaxing day she had with her dogs.

On the other hand, Hande Erçel's boyfriend, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has had a productive day promoting for BMW Türkiye

Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz

The actress who is preparing to play Ada in Netflix's upcoming show, Another Self, has shared with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram a picture of the cast, and commented: 'The story of us'.

Büyüküstün's co-star in Another Self who will play Toprak, Murat Boz, was taking a social media break on the first day of Autumn.

However, three days ago, the handsome star shared a topless picture with his 11 million followers on Instagram, showing the results of working out.

