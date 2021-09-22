  1. Home
Sonbahar Mevsimi: Check out How Can and Diletta, Demet and Oğuzhan, Tuba and Murat, Hande and Kerem Welcomed Autumn

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 11:29 GMT
Autumn, or as it's said in Turkish 'Sonbahar Mevsimi', was presented to users by Google as a doodle special for today.

As of September 22, which is considered the beginning of fall, let us have a look on how Turkish artists have welcomed the all-things-orange season.

Sonbahar Mevsimi google doodle autumn fall

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir has shared several stories with her 14 million followers on Instagram on the first day of fall.

However, one picture stood out, which is with her fiancé Oğuzhan Koç, taken in a boat.

This picture comes in the middle of media attack on the couple, claiming that their relationship is staged, and that they are showing being in love only for business and PR benefits.

Sonbahar Mevsimi Demet Özdemir Oğuzhan Koç deny breakup rumors alessandro rosica ayrılık söylentilerini reddetmek negare le voci di rottura

As for Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç, he has shared with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram a picture from O Ses Türkiye (The Voice Turkey) behind the scenes.

Sonbahar Mevsimi Oğuzhan Koç O Ses Türkiye The Voice Turkey

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta

Turkish actor Can Yaman has shared with his 8.7 million followers on Instagram some behind the scenes footage from his perfume ad, Can Yaman Mania.

Sonbahar Mevsimi Can Yaman Mania breakup rumors diletta leotta voci di rottura ayrılık söylentileri ayrılma

Meanwhile, Can Yaman's rumored ex-fiancée, Italian presenter Diletta Leotta, has been out and about enjoying her time with friends. And this time, she shared with her 7.9 million followers on Instagram a picture with "art".

Sonbahar Mevsimi Can Yaman Mania breakup rumors diletta leotta voci di rottura ayrılık söylentileri ayrılma

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was a dog walker for the day, as she shared with her 24.6 million followers on Instagram a snippet from the relaxing day she had with her dogs.

Sonbahar Mevsimi Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin dog walking köpek yürüyüşü

On the other hand, Hande Erçel's boyfriend, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has had a productive day promoting for BMW Türkiye

Sonbahar Mevsimi Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin BMW Türkiye ad Reklamcılık

Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz

The actress who is preparing to play Ada in Netflix's upcoming show, Another Self, has shared with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram a picture of the cast, and commented: 'The story of us'.

Tuba Büyüküstün Murat Boz Another Self Ada Toprak

Büyüküstün's co-star in Another Self who will play Toprak, Murat Boz, was taking a social media break on the first day of Autumn.

However, three days ago, the handsome star shared a topless picture with his 11 million followers on Instagram, showing the results of working out.
Tuba Büyüküstün Murat Boz Another Self Ada Toprak topless muscles

Tags:Demet ÖzdemirOğuzhan KoçCan YamanDiletta LeottaHande ErçelKerem BürsinTuba BüyüküstünMurat BozSonbahar MevsimiAutumnFall

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

