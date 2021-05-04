'Spoiled One'! Özcan Deniz Throws Shady Comment at Ex-Wife Feyza Aktan.. Read What He Wrote

Turkish Singer and actor Özcan Deniz has celebrated his mother Kadriye Deniz's birthday on Instagram.

Some of the expressions that Deniz used in his post was interpreted as a shade to ex-wife Feyza Aktan.

Özcan Deniz has recently filed a criminal complaint against ex-wife Feyza Aktan, stating that they agreed to celebrate their son Kuzey's birthday, but he had not heard from her for 10 days.

Özcan Deniz indirectly criticized Feyza Aktan in his latest post when he wrote a lengthy message on Instagram celebrating his mother Kadriye Deniz's birthday.

Özcan wrote:

"When you were skipping on the street, they married you at the age of 13. You and my father were both children. Neither of you knew what you were going through or what was going to happen. My father turned his face to the outside to catch life, while you were left inside with 6 children between your arms, with harsh hardships like the geography of the East,"

"You learned to read and write by yourself, but you have mastered many times at the school called life. You raised 6 children and 10 grandchildren. You cut your crop and feed us. You did not thank anyone. You have always cooked your soup for us by working on fields, hoes and cotton. If we attribute a single moment of your experience to any of these spoiled newcomers who have everything you have never had in your lifetime, they will forget their names."

"In the dictionary, they should define a MOTHER by you, who do not put her interests and ambitions before their children. We learned the value of a child, the importance of being a family, being patient and not giving up easily, from you. Unfortunately, life is not the life you know anymore, Kado. This life is strange for you and for us too! But it continues and there are still very good days to live and there are still a lot of problems to deal with. Today is your birthday. We love you very much and we are lucky to be your children. Happy birthday my dear Anam."

It was believed that Özcan was indirectly criticizing Feyza when he said: "If we attribute a single moment of your experience to any of these spoiled newcomers who have everything you have never had in your lifetime, they will forget their names."