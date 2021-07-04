Star Academy Alum Mohamed Attia and Mirna El-Helbawi Break off Their Engagement

Attia and Helbawi are separated!

Egyptian presenter and writer Mirna El-Helbawi has surprised the audience by announcing her separation from fiancé, Star Academy alum Mohamed Attia.

Mirna revealed the unexpected news via Instagram Stories, as she shared with her 656k followers "Single. Thank God for everything."

El-Helbawi also deleted all the pictures that brought her together with Mohamed Attia from Instagram, although their love story was described as "legendary", and stole the spotlight in the artistic community.

The former couple's last appearance was at eniGma Magazine celebration last month.

Mohamed Attia had celebrated his engagement to Mirna El-Helbawi in November of 2020, and the couple published a number of photos on social media from the ceremony.

Attia was keen to hold the engagement in the presence of the newlyweds' families and close people only, according to the precautionary measures related to Coronavirus.

Mirna El-Helbawi's was widely searched at the time as soon as the Star Academy alum had announced proposing to her.

Mirna El-Helbawi is a well-known Egyptian blogger and writer on social media, and she has a large number of followers on social media, and she also owns a famous restaurant in Alexandria, which has several branches in other cities.