Stars Remember Late Actor Chadwick Boseman on His 1st Death Anniversary

Co-workers, friends, and fans mourn the death of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died on the 28th of August in 2020, the star battled colon cancer and went from stage ||| to stage V| cancer.

Chadwick kept his condition a secret for years, thus his death was a complete shock to the world.

Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios posted the same tribute. “Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman.

Lupita Nyong’o shared an image of the two of them laughing together in a hallway, “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” she wrote.

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.

Mark Ruffalo Tweeted a black and white snap of the actor taken by Sam Jones ''Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today'' Mark captioned.

Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.



📸 Sam Jones

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan shared a photo of himself with Boseman on Instagram, writing: “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt,” wrote Josh Gad. “But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman

Other celebs and close friends remembered the actor on his 1st death anniversary, scroll down to see their heartwarming and heartbreaking tweets.

One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King. 🖤🙏🏾

One of my favorite Chadwick Boseman videos and he never even broke character 😭🖤 #WakandaForever