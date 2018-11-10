Stay Prepared! 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' Season 4 Reveals Cast

Farrah Moan. (AFP/File)

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is giving fans a glimpse of its Season 4 cast.

The VH1 series shared photos Friday of the 10 returning drag queens who will compete in a new season of the reality competition.

Valentina, Naomi Smalls, Farrah Moan, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Manila Luzon, Gia Gunn, Monét X Change, Monique Heart and Jasmine Masters will vie in Season 4. All of the contestants previously starred in seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Hello, it's @allaboutvalentine. The Latina goddess of Season 9 is once again ready to be the fan favorite of All Stars," VH1 captioned a picture of Valentina on the RuPaul's Drag Race official Instagram account.

"Previously, she may have liked to keep it on (please), but in her quest for the crown, the mask is coming off. The Virgin of Guadalupe has heard her prayers, and the diva has arrived!" the post reads.

Host RuPaul teased Season 4 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said the new season will differ from Season 3, which divided the show's fanbase.

"The girls on All Stars 4 are exciting and they have so much more to show," the star said.

"I think it will shock fans, although I don't think they'll be as disappointed," he added, referencing Season 3. "We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you really don't expect."

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 4 will premiere Dec. 14 on VH1.