Stephanie Beatriz Announces She is Expecting Her First Child

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is going to be a mom.

The 40-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Brad Hoss.

In an interview with People, Beatriz recalled how she didn't initially see herself settling with down a husband and child.

"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," she said. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."

Beatriz and Hoss married in October 2018. Beatriz, who came out as bisexual in college, said her marriage doesn't mean she's "any less queer."

"I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's extremely empathetic and open," she said.

The couple are committed to raising a child who believes in equality for all.

"I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands however a person choose to shape their glorious life is worthy of celebration," Beatriz said. Beatriz confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram, writing, "Mom and Dad (for real tho)."

Beatriz plays Det. Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will return for an eighth and final season in August. The series co-stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio.